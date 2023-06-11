Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $918,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,155,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $36.09 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

