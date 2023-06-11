Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $993,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 609,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.