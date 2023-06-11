Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.20. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

