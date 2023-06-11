Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.03. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.59%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $36,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $754,810. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.