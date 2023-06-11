Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 44.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

