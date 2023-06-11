Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JOBY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,320 in the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

