Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 15,976.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

