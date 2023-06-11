Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.
Lilium Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Lilium stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.