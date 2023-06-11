Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$217.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$194.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$151.08 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$205.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$194.70.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.96% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6246769 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.