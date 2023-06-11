Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$85.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$92.55.

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama stock opened at C$83.03 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$70.12 and a one year high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$83.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.14. The firm has a market cap of C$23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

