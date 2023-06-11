Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$169.34.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$152.41 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$137.26 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The stock has a market cap of C$100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$160.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$161.52.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.