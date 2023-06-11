Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of CGIX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840,795.13, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
