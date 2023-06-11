Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. The company traded as high as $87.10 and last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 1697385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.33.

CAH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,360,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

