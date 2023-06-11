Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $95.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.7 %

CAH stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Cardinal Health by 78.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 74,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 17,195 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,678,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

