Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,943,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 40.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 22.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,290,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 601,671 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 737.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. Analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRBU. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

