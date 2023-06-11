CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

PRTS opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 2.17. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

In related news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,161.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,119 shares in the company, valued at $127,604.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,998. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CarParts.com by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 778,845 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. lifted its position in CarParts.com by 34.0% during the third quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,351,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after buying an additional 850,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 896,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

