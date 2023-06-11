Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $129.42

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.42 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 147.50 ($1.83). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.80), with a volume of 50,807 shares trading hands.

Carr’s Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £136.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,625.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26.

Carr’s Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Carr’s Group

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Peter Page purchased 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £31,620 ($39,308.80). In other Carr’s Group news, insider Peter Page purchased 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £31,620 ($39,308.80). Also, insider Tim Jones purchased 146,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £198,409.50 ($246,655.27). Corporate insiders own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

