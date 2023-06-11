Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $129.42

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.42 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 147.50 ($1.83). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.80), with a volume of 50,807 shares trading hands.
Carr’s Group Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of £136.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,625.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26.
Carr’s Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 12,500.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Carr’s Group
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.
Featured Stories
