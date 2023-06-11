Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

