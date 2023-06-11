Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.
Caterpillar Price Performance
NYSE:CAT opened at $235.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.05. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
