CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,614.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,403 shares of company stock worth $221,342. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $233,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

