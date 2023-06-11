Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 58.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:CEN opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 78,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $1,497,634.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 803,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,219.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 313,364 shares of company stock worth $5,836,634.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

