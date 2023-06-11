Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

LEU stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $55.59.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $827,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $403,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $827,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,895,663.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.