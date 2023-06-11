Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 29,001 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,001 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Otis Worldwide worth $165,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,812,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

