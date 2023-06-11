Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $176.43 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $176,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 840.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $255.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $12,929,797. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.