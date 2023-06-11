Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of J. M. Smucker worth $141,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. UBS Group cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

SJM opened at $153.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

