Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Ulta Beauty worth $133,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,078 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.21.

ULTA opened at $423.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.76. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

