Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. It operates through the Internet Business and AI and Others segments. The Internet Business segment provides online advertising, VIP membership and software subscriptions, and game-related services. The AI and Others segment focuses on advertising agency services, multi-cloud management services, and the sale of AI hardware products and technical consulting services.

