Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $37.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

CC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.