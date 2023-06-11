China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

CGA stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

