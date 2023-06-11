CIBC Increases Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$18.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of TCLAF opened at $11.16 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

