Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $100.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.4 %

CRUS opened at $76.83 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

