Clarkson (LON:CKN) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 3,840 ($47.74) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,740 ($46.49).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,325 ($53.77) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Clarkson Stock Performance

LON CKN opened at GBX 3,050 ($37.92) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,011.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,078.98. Clarkson has a 12-month low of GBX 2,440 ($30.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,735 ($46.43). The firm has a market cap of £935.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clarkson Company Profile

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,085 ($38.35), for a total value of £33,564.80 ($41,726.50). Insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

