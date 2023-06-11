Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 2,798 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

