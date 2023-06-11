ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLIR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

