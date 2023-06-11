ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
CLIR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.75.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.