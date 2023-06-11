CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Sells £42,775.86 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman sold 30,774 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £42,775.86 ($53,177.35).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Andrew Kirkman purchased 115 shares of CLS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £150.65 ($187.28).

LON:CLI opened at GBX 131.60 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £522.99 million, a P/E ratio of -658.00 and a beta of 0.86. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 126.69 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.50 ($2.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLI. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on CLS from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

