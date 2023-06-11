Comparing Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) & Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Rating) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alimco Financial and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.65%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amkor Technology $7.09 billion 0.90 $765.82 million $2.60 9.95

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Amkor Technology 9.19% 18.08% 9.67%

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Alimco Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

