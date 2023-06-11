Comparing Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) & Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN)

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) and Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Coffee has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jammin Java has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee -6.77% -18.21% -11.43% Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coffee and Jammin Java’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Coffee and Jammin Java’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee $65.71 million N/A -$3.74 million $0.07 23.14 Jammin Java N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Jammin Java has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coffee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coffee and Jammin Java, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jammin Java beats Coffee on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators. The Private Label Coffee offers coffee roasted, blended, packaged, and sold under the specifications and names of others, including supermarkets that want to have their own brand name on coffee to compete with national brands. The Branded Coffee consists of coffee roasted, blended, packaged and sold under its own proprietary and licensed brand names in different segments of the market. The company offers its products Cafe Caribe, S&W Premium, Cafe Supremo, Premium Roasters, and Via Roma brands. Coffee Holding was founded by Sterling A. Gordon in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, NY.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. operates as a coffee roaster, marketer and distribution company. It provides premium-roasted coffee and teas to grocery retail, online, service/hospitality, office coffee service, and the big box store industry. The firm develops its coffee lines under the Marley Coffee brand. The company was founded by Rohan A. Marley and Shane Whittle on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

