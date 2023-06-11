Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 17.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.95 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 80,120 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

