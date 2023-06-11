Contrasting E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) & Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF)

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) and Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Stingray Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for E.W. Scripps and Stingray Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.W. Scripps 0 1 1 0 2.50 Stingray Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

E.W. Scripps currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Stingray Group has a consensus price target of C$7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.87%. Given Stingray Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stingray Group is more favorable than E.W. Scripps.

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Stingray Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.W. Scripps $2.45 billion 0.29 $195.90 million $1.17 7.18 Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A C($0.22) -17.95

E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than Stingray Group. Stingray Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Stingray Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.W. Scripps 6.42% 10.30% 2.66% Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

E.W. Scripps beats Stingray Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The company's Scripps Network segment operates national television networks. This segment operates through over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. The company also provides content and services through digital platforms, including the Internet, smartphones, and tablets. In addition, it offers Scripps News, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, which serve as the steward of educational programs. Further, the company provides ION, a national network of broadcast stations and broadcast television spectrum, which distributes programming through Federal Communications Commission-licensed television stations, as well as affiliated TV stations through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms; and consumers DVR product solutions to watch and record free over-the-air HDTV on connected devices. It serves audiences and businesses. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Stingray Group

