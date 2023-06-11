Contrasting Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FAT Brands and Meritage Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $415.51 million 0.23 -$126.19 million ($8.16) -0.72 Meritage Hospitality Group $626.04 million 0.21 $8.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares FAT Brands and Meritage Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -32.38% N/A -6.99% Meritage Hospitality Group 0.85% 4.76% 0.72%

Volatility and Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Meritage Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. FAT Brands pays out -6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.8% of Meritage Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats FAT Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. The company was founded in August 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

