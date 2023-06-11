Contrasting Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) and Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF)

Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) and Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Orezone Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Orezone Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 83.49 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -2.49 Orezone Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.10) -9.10

Profitability

Orezone Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre Gold Mines. Orezone Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Orezone Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Orezone Gold N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sabre Gold Mines and Orezone Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Orezone Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Orezone Gold beats Sabre Gold Mines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

