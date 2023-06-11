Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $2.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $381.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.01. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.