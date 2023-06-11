Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

CMMC opened at C$2.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.14. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.