Corning (NYSE:GLW) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 3.5 %

GLW stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,885 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corning by 72.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after buying an additional 476,621 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.