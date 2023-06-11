Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $254.83 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.