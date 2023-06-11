Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2023

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $254.83 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.