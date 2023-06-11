Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.43.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$264.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$4.30.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.