Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $41.20 Average PT from Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Covestro had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Covestro will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.