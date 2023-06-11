Credit Suisse Group Raises BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,500

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.84) to GBX 2,500 ($31.08) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($31.70) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.59) to GBX 2,200 ($27.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.70) to GBX 2,370 ($29.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.84) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.81) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,470 ($30.71).

BHP opened at GBX 2,380 ($29.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 829.27, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.81). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,370.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,530.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

