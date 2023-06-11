Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 334 ($4.15) price objective on the stock.

CRST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.05) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 244.14 ($3.04).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 229 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.08. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.60 ($3.65). The firm has a market cap of £588.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 17,000.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

