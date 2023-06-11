Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 334 ($4.15) price objective on the stock.
CRST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.05) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 244.14 ($3.04).
Crest Nicholson Price Performance
Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 229 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.08. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.60 ($3.65). The firm has a market cap of £588.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.73.
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
