Critical Analysis: AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) and Its Competitors

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) is one of 354 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -492.87% -60.99% -14.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -3.52 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $125.85 million -$739,692.31 -67.80

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AXIM Biotechnologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 306 1474 3724 38 2.63

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 87.87%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of diagnostic healthcare solutions. Its product categories include Eye Health, SARS-CoV-2, and fentanyl neutralizing antibody test. The company was founded on November 18, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

