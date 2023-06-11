Critical Contrast: Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) & MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MCX Technologies and Xunlei’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $100,000.00 3.88 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Xunlei $342.56 million 0.31 $21.46 million $0.25 6.36

Xunlei has higher revenue and earnings than MCX Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies -188.34% -192.03% -117.31% Xunlei 4.73% 5.55% 3.74%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares MCX Technologies and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MCX Technologies and Xunlei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xunlei beats MCX Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company, which engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. It also provides professional and related consulting services. The company was founded by Michael Hinshaw on December 14, 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

